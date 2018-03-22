Corey Taylor pays tribute to Chris Cornell with Getaway Car cover

Corey Taylor has paid tribute to Chris Cornell by covering Audioslave’s Getaway Car.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist uploaded a short video of him at the piano playing the 2002 track to Instagram with the caption: “A little tribute to a sorely missed artist. #Cornell.”

Cornell died in May 2017, with Stone Sour honouring the vocalist with a cover of Soundgarden classic Outshined during their set at Rock On The Range in Columbus in the hours following his death.

Taylor told the crowd: “He was one of my favourite singers, he was one of my favourite all-time songwriters – and the fact that he’s gone makes this world a little bit smaller.”

Watch Taylor’s tribute below.

Stone Sour will embark on a European tour throughout June and July, while Slipknot are currently putting the pieces in place for what will be their sixth studio album.

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Tallinn Pirita Convent Ruins, Estonia

Jun 06: Solvesborg Sweden Rock festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Jun 13: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 25: Budapest Barba negra Track Open Air, Hungary

Jun 28: Panensky Tynec Aerodrome, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands

Jul 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jul 11: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

Jul 12-14: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

