Trending

Corey Taylor pays tribute to Chris Cornell with Getaway Car cover

By News  

Watch Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor pay tribute to Chris Cornell by playing piano cover of Audioslave's Getaway Car

Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor
(Image: © Getty)

Corey Taylor has paid tribute to Chris Cornell by covering Audioslave’s Getaway Car.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist uploaded a short video of him at the piano playing the 2002 track to Instagram with the caption: “A little tribute to a sorely missed artist. #Cornell.”

Cornell died in May 2017, with Stone Sour honouring the vocalist with a cover of Soundgarden classic Outshined during their set at Rock On The Range in Columbus in the hours following his death.

Taylor told the crowd: “He was one of my favourite singers, he was one of my favourite all-time songwriters – and the fact that he’s gone makes this world a little bit smaller.”

Watch Taylor’s tribute below.

Stone Sour will embark on a European tour throughout June and July, while Slipknot are currently putting the pieces in place for what will be their sixth studio album.

A photo posted by on

Stone Sour 2018 European tour dates

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 05: Tallinn Pirita Convent Ruins, Estonia
Jun 06: Solvesborg Sweden Rock festival, Sweden
Jun 11: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Jun 13: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Jun 18: London Roundhouse, UK
Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Jun 25: Budapest Barba negra Track Open Air, Hungary
Jun 28: Panensky Tynec Aerodrome, Czech Republic
Jul 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands
Jul 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Jul 11: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal
Jul 12-14: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Listen to Chris Cornell’s take on Johnny Cash’s You Never Knew My Mind