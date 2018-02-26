Listen to Chris Cornell’s take on Johnny Cash’s You Never Knew My Mind

Chris Cornell’s take on Johnny Cash’s You Never Knew My Mind has been released.

The song features on upcoming album Forever Words which will launch on April 6 via Legacy Recordings on CD, 2LP and on digital platforms.

The collection of material has been created from Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics, and letters and features performances by artists including John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson.

Along with the audio stream, the record label have also issued a video showing Cornell at work in the studio along with the late Soundgarden frontman talking about the process of recording the track. View the clip below.

Cash’s son John Carter Cash collected his father’s notes and, over the course of the last two years, he and producer Steve Berkowitz invited a range of contemporary artists to set new music to Cash’s written work.

John says: “Determining the artist for each song was truly a matter of the heart. I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with dad.

“It became an exciting endeavour to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that dad would have wanted.”

Forever Words is now available to pre-order, while a list of songs and artists can be found below.

Johnny Cash Forever Words tracklist