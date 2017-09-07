Corey Taylor: Ineffectual Donald Trump hasn’t done s***

Corey Taylor says people shouldn’t worry about US president Donald Trump as “he hasn’t fulfilled one promise.”

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman made the comments to the Guardian as he promotes his new book America 51: A Probe Into The Realities That Are Hiding Inside The Greatest Country in the World.

Regarding Trump, Taylor reports: “He is so ineffectual. Everyone was worried about the crazy things he’d do, but there’s nothing that he’s done that can’t be changed in another administration, like the Paris agreement. There’s no need to panic.

“Too many – I don’t want to say liberal lambasts – are hitting the panic button too quickly, instead of bringing up issues and talking about them. For me it’s really a case of: what’s going on with the senators, what’s going on on a local level?

“Sure, Trump is the firebrand, and everyone wants to talk about the return of Nuremburg after that Boy Scout rally, but whatever.

“People forget: he hasn’t done shit. He really hasn’t. Even with his party in control of both houses, nothing has happened. He hasn’t fulfilled one promise.”

Taylor adds: “So what am I scared of? I think people need to calm down and keep fighting the illogical with logic. He won by the smallest of margins. And honestly, he only got in on a technicality.

“It’s shit like that you have to keep reminding yourself of, because they will try and paint a completely different picture. Rhetoric is swirling around.

“If only there was an interconnected device to look back in time to see what the truth and the reality was! I say that with all the sarcasm in the world.”

The book was released last month and is available to purchase via Amazon.

