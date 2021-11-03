Conjurer, Pallbearer and earthtone9 among new adds to ArcTanGent 2022

ArcTanGent 2022 just got bigger and better with the addition of a host of new artists to the mid-August festival line-up.

Conjurer, Pallbearer, earthtone9, Boss Keloid and Elephant Tree are among the acts who'll rock Bristol’s Fernhill Farm over the weekend of August 17-20 next year.



Pallbearer have revealed that they’ll be playing their 2012 album Sorrow And Existence in its entirety at the August event, with hBrett Campbell adding “We are excited to announce that we will be playing among the incredible array of atmospheric and progressive bands at next year’s ArcTanGent.”



Other acts newly appended to the bill include Wheel, The Hirsch Effekt, Boss Keloid, The Totemist, Pijn, Hippotraktor, My Own Private Alaska, Bent Knee, Catbamboo, SEIMS, MIËT, TOTS, Natalie Evans, We Never Learned To Live, VASA, The Hyena Kill, Lakes, Coldbones, worriedaboutsatan, Five The Hierophant, Lack The Low, Jakub Zytecki, Astrosaur, Odradek, Heisa, The Mantis Opera, God Alone., Binge, Paranoid Void and Straight Girl.



ATG booker James Scarlett enthuses: “Your new favourite band is coming to ATG! Check out Hippotraktor, The Totemist, Pupil Slicer and every single one of these amazing bands. I’m so excited to be back at Fernhill Farm in August!”