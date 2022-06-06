Composer Hannah Peel shares Cuckoo from Midwich Cuckoos soundtrack

By ( ) published

Hannah Peel's soundtrack for Sky TVs Midwich Cuckoos is available digitally with a vinyl release to follow

Hannah Peel
(Image credit: Phil Sharp)

Composer Hannah Peel has announced details of a new score, The Midwich Cuckoos, created for Sky’s adaption of John Wyndham’s classic science novel of the same name, and which film critic Mark Kemode likened to "a nursery rhyme reimagined by John Carpenter”. You can listen to Cuckoo from the soundtrack below.

"Creating the score was a constant endeavour to find the balance between darkness and light, fear and beauty," explains Peel. "It was a very fine and intricate equilibrium between the normal sunlit logical world as we know it, and a subversive unfamiliar musical language."

Northern Irish musician Peel has worked with the likes of John Foxx, post-rockers The Magnetic North and psychedelic rockers Beyond The Wizards Sleeve, as well as scoring soundtracks for television shows such as Dates, The Deceieved and The A List, as well as the feature-length film score to the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch in which she was nominated for a Television Academy Emmy Award.

The Midwich Cuckoos is available digitally thgrough Invada Records and will be released on vinyl later in the year

Get The Midwich Cuckoos.

Hannah Peel

(Image credit: Invada Records)

Hannah Peel: The Midwich Cuckoos
1. Hive Mind
2. Cuckoo
3. Help Me 
4. Ward 300
5. Hive Scream
6. Seen
7. Underground
8. Midwich School
9. Midwich Cuckoos
10. The Blackout
11. Awakenings
12. Pregnant
13. Scared
14. The Keys
15. If And When
16. No Leaving
17. Waking
18. A Pattern
19. Come Out
20. It's Over

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.