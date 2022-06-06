Composer Hannah Peel shares Cuckoo from Midwich Cuckoos soundtrack

Composer Hannah Peel has announced details of a new score, The Midwich Cuckoos, created for Sky’s adaption of John Wyndham’s classic science novel of the same name, and which film critic Mark Kemode likened to "a nursery rhyme reimagined by John Carpenter”. You can listen to Cuckoo from the soundtrack below.

"Creating the score was a constant endeavour to find the balance between darkness and light, fear and beauty," explains Peel. "It was a very fine and intricate equilibrium between the normal sunlit logical world as we know it, and a subversive unfamiliar musical language."

Northern Irish musician Peel has worked with the likes of John Foxx, post-rockers The Magnetic North and psychedelic rockers Beyond The Wizards Sleeve, as well as scoring soundtracks for television shows such as Dates, The Deceieved and The A List, as well as the feature-length film score to the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch in which she was nominated for a Television Academy Emmy Award.

The Midwich Cuckoos is available digitally thgrough Invada Records and will be released on vinyl later in the year

Get The Midwich Cuckoos.

(Image credit: Invada Records)

Hannah Peel: The Midwich Cuckoos

1. Hive Mind

2. Cuckoo

3. Help Me

4. Ward 300

5. Hive Scream

6. Seen

7. Underground

8. Midwich School

9. Midwich Cuckoos

10. The Blackout

11. Awakenings

12. Pregnant

13. Scared

14. The Keys

15. If And When

16. No Leaving

17. Waking

18. A Pattern

19. Come Out

20. It's Over