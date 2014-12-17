Comeback Kid announce 2015 dates

Canadian punks Comeback Kid have announced a 2015 tour.

They’ve lined up 18 dates across Europe and will stop off in the UK for a one-off show at London’s Garage on May 22.

They’ll be joined on the jaunt by Bane and My Iron Lung, while World Eater and Client will hook up with the Winnipeg band on select dates.

The band launched their sixth album Die Knowing earlier this year via Victory and played a set on the Bohemia Stage at Sonisphere in July, where guitarist Jeremy Hiebert said staying true to their musical roots helped them avoid the pitfalls made by their contemporaries.

He told TeamRock Radio: “For us it isn’t jumping on trend and following what’s flavour of the month. You see those bands headlining big venues and then they’re never seen two or three years later.

“We try not to jump on them, although it can be tempting when you see them doing so well for a while. We like to do what we do and do it as well as we can rather than what’s the cool thing just now.”