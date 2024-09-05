Coma Rossi announce English tour dates for October

UK and Germany-based prog duo, (by way of Bangalore in India) Coma Rossi have announced an English tour for October.

The band play this year's Summer's End Festival on October 5 but have built a bigger tour around their UK visit, taking in Leeds, Nottingham, Brighton, Manchester, Leicester and London.

"We are stoked to be playing our first English tour this October," says founding member Gaurav Govilkar, who is joined in the current line-up by drummer Diane Galen. "We tried to do this in March 2020, but unfortunately, Covid shut our plans down. This time, it all started with a confirmation to perform at Summer's End progressive rock festival in Chepstow.

"On this seven-date tour, we have joined forces with some amazing UK bands across the progressive, post and psychedelic rock genres. Each show is curated with a lot of care and consideration to the sound and vibe of the night. With a new lineup and a new musical direction, we are very excited to be playing our new album Void as well as a few songs from the debut album. This tour means a lot to us and we are grateful to everyone who made it possible. It's going to be great."

Coma Rossi released their most recent album Void earlier this year. The band's progress was hampered by the departure of half their line-up in 2022, forcing them to postpone an original appearance at that year's Summer's End Festival.

You can view all the dates and ticket details below.

Oct 3: Leeds Norther Guitars w/ Helve

Oct 4: Nottingham JT Soar w/ Sock & Ballerinas + New Ghost

Oct 5 - Chepstow Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival

Oct 6: Brighton Dalton's w/ Vrona + Led Astray

Oct 8: Manchester The Peer Hat w/ Million Moons + Civil Service

Oct 9: Leicester The Musician w/ Final Coil + The River

Oct 10: London Hope & Anchor w/ Japanese Television

