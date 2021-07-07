Colin Moulding releases video for The Hardest Battle

XTC co-frontman Colin Moulding has released a brand new video for his single The Hardest Battle, which you can watch below.

Released as a single last week, The Hardest Battle is Moulding's first ever solo release. Aside from a recent burst of activity with former XTC drummer Terry Chambers as TC&I, Moulding has remained largely out of the spotlight following XTC's demise in 2006.

“'To be nobody but yourself – in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you like everybody else – means to fight the hardest battle any human being can fight': I saw these lines in a book I picked up in a secondhand bookshop and thought: maybe there’s a song there. I think it’s by the poet EE Cummins," says Moulding.



"And there it was. All I had to do was come up with some music to marry to this notion. I do think most people aren’t themselves really, or become themselves eventually. And that struggle isn’t easy. I recorded this pretty much in isolation as most people have been this past year or so. One crazy year for all of us. Perhaps The Hardest Battle we humans have faced externally, as well as the one we fight internally every day."

Moulding wrote XTC's first three charting singles (Life Begins At The Hop, Making Plans For Nigel and Generals And Majors) and continued with frontman Andy Partridge through the group's dissolution in 2006. In 1984, they also, along with XTC bandmate Dave Gregory and Ian Gregory, formed the retro psychedelic outfitThe Dukes of Stratosphear.

