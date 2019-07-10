Former XTC members TC&I to release live album

Former XTC band TC&I, which features Colin Moulding and Terry Chambers, will release a new live album, Naked Flames: Live at Swindon Arts Centre, through Burning Shed on August 9.

As the title implies, Naked Flames... was recorded during the band's six show residency at the Swindon Arts Centre in XTC's hometown in October and November from last year, the first live shows featuring Moulding and Chambers together for 32-years. It features a mix of material from the TC&I's debut EP Great Aspirations and XTC classics.

"I’d never heard a lot of these tunes in any concert hall and I felt I deserved a chance to put that right, " Moulding tells Prog. "Yes a bit of TC&I too, but my songs have been stuck in the closet too long, and I wanted to dry clean them and give them an evening out, or six."

"I was as excited about these gigs as I was in 1973 playing our first gig at the Arts Centre Swindon as a 17 year Helium Kid, and the first time to be playing with Colin together onstage since San Diego," says Terry Chambers.

The pair were joined by keyboard player and guitarist Gary Bamford, guitarist Steve Tilling and percussionist Lee Moulding.

Tull tracklisting is:

1. Say It

2. Ten Feet Tall

3. Scatter Me

4. Wonderland

5. Grass

6. The Meeting Place

7. Bungalow

8. Big Day

9. Standing In For Joe

10. Generals and Majors

11. Making Plans For Nigel

12. Statue Of Liberty

13. Life Begins At The Hop

Naked Flames: Live at Swindon Arts Centre will be released on Friday, August 9 and can be preordered on CD exclusively via Burning Shed.