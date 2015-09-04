Trending

Coheed And Cambria launch Here To Mars video

By News  

View lyric promo for track from non-concept album The Color Before The Sun

Coheed And Cambria have released a lyric video for their track Here To Mars.

It’s taken from eighth album The Color Before The Sun, their first non-concept title, to be launched on October 9 via 300 Entertainment.

Mainman Claudio Sanchez recently said: “I want people to know that Coheed can write that sort of record. I’ve always said there’s never been a limitation on the band – it makes no sense to me to draw a line in the sand and never cross it.”

The band released a video for You Got Spirit, Kid last month.

Tracklist

  1. Island
  2. Eraser
  3. Colors
  4. Here To Mars
  5. Ghost
  6. Atlas
  7. Young Love
  8. You Got Spirit, Kid
  9. The Audience
  10. Peace To The Mountain