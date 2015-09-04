Coheed And Cambria launch Here To Mars video

Coheed And Cambria have released a lyric video for their track Here To Mars.

It’s taken from eighth album The Color Before The Sun, their first non-concept title, to be launched on October 9 via 300 Entertainment.

Mainman Claudio Sanchez recently said: “I want people to know that Coheed can write that sort of record. I’ve always said there’s never been a limitation on the band – it makes no sense to me to draw a line in the sand and never cross it.”

The band released a video for You Got Spirit, Kid last month.

Tracklist