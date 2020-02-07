Code Orange release video for new track Swallowing The Rabbit Whole

Grammy-nominated Code Orange have shared the video to their latest new single Swallowing The Rabbit Whole.

The track is the second new song to be released off their forthcoming LP Underneath due for release March 13 via Roadrunner Records and the video follows on from final scenes of the previous release.

Drummer/vocalist Jami Morgan explains: "Swallowing The Rabbit Whole is the passageway into the deep descent that is the next era of Code Orange… the next piece to the puzzle of Underneath.

"Duality is key, not only thematically on this album, but in the continued evolution of our sound and the larger heavy music world in general. You’ve got it all figured out until you’re drowning in it.”

Code Orange will be joining Slipknot on the road with A Day To Remember and Underoath this coming May on their Knotfest Roadshow.

Underneath is available for pre-order with bundles and four limited edition vinyl colourways, each featuring a gatefold jacket with a lenticular cover, also available.

Code Orange: Underneath

1. (deeperthanbefore)

2. Swallowing the Rabbit Whole

3. In Fear

4. You and You Alone

5. Who I Am

6. Cold.Metal.Place

7. Sulfur Surrounding

8. The Easy Way

9. Erasure Sca

10. Last Ones Left

11. Autumn and Carbine

12. Back Inside the Glass

13. A Sliver

14. Underneath

May 30: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY*

May 31: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 02: New York Madison Square Garden, NY**

Jun 04: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Jun 05: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jun 06: TorontoBudweiser Stage, ON

Jun 08: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

June 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

June 12: Memphis FedExForum, TN

June 14: Orlando Amway Center, FL

June 15: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

June 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

June 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

June 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

June 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

June 23: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

June 25: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange