COC to enter studio with Pepper Keenan

Corrosion Of Conformity hope to record with Pepper Keenan once their touring commitments have come to an end.

The band’s last album with Keenan on vocals was 2005’s In The Arms Of God – a record that was never supported with a proper tour as Keenan’s hometown of New Orleans was devastated by Hurricane Katrina soon after its release.

He stepped back from the band to concentrate on Down, while the remaining members of COC recorded their self-titled album and 2014’s follow-up IX. Keenan returned to the band as part of the Deliverance-era reunion and they intend to hit the studio as soon as possible.

Guitarist Woodroe ‘Woody’ Weatherman tells Revue: “With our last record with Pepper – we want to pick up where that left off. We were on to something there, and then Katrina happened. Then the band went on hiatus and we never picked it back up until 2010 when we started doing the three-piece stuff.

“We put a lot of effort into that and it took some doing to get it done. But I think it didn’t get a fair shake. We got cut off from supporting it.”

Despite his enthusiasm for what will be the band’s 10th album, Weatherman admits he never knows what’s around the corner.

He adds: “It’s hard to predict where things will go. Since we’ve got the ball rolling back in mid-2010, COC has been working non-stop. You’ve just got to keep moving.

“It’s nice that when we take a break and come back people are still there. It’s not that I’m shocked, but I’m stoked they’re still there and remember us. We’re lucky that way and I really appreciate it.”

COC are currently touring North America with Clutch.

