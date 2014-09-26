Coal Chamber start album work

Coal Chamber have begun pre-production for their comeback album and they’ll start recording next month, frontman Dez Fafara has revealed.

He’d split the band in 2002 as a result of rampant drug issues, and went on to form DevilDriver. But a reunion began three years ago with guitarist Miguel Rascon and drummer Mike Cox, and bassist Nadja Peulan rejoined in 2013.

Last month Fafara confirmed they were planning to record again. He tells SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth): “We have evolved and the music has evolved. When I heard a couple of the songs I said, ‘Man, this could be legitimately really cool.’ We’re looking to write 25 and then narrow it down, with Mark Lewis producing. I’m tracking vocals in November and we’re hoping to be done in January.”

The album, which follows 2002’s Dark Days, is to be released via Napalm Records, while Fafara reports DevilDriver aim to launch their seventh album in 2016.