Clutch pay tribute to cult classic Barbarella in new comic book-style video

Clutch have released a comic book-style video for their new track In Walks Barbarella.

The song takes its name from the comic series and 1968 cult classic movie, which starred Jane Fonda as a space traveller sent on a mission to stop evil genius Durand Durand from destroying the human race.

It’s the latest track taken from Clutch’s upcoming album Book Of Bad Decisions, which is set to arrive on September 7 and follows Gimme The Keys, How To Shake Hands and Hot Bottom Feeder.

The new single is also available to purchase as a limited edition 7-inch picture disc which is available from the band’s website.

Speaking about the new album, frontman Neil Fallon said: “Naming a record is a hand-wringing exercise – it’s like naming a child. Personally, I was reluctant to name it after a song because that catapults that song into the limelight.

“But thinking about it, Book Of Bad Decisions really grew on me because it implies it that every song is a chapter in this book of bad decisions.”

Clutch will head out on the road across the UK in December. Find a list of dates below.

Clutch - Book Of Bad Decisions tracklist

1. Gimme The Keys

2. Spirit Of ’76

3. Book Of Bad Decisions

4. How To Shake Hands

5. In Walks Barbarella

6. Vision Quest

7. Weird Times

8. Emily Dickinson

9. Sonic Counselor

10. A Good Fire

11. Ghoul Wrangler

12. HB Is In Control

13. Hot Bottom Feeder

14. Paper & Strife

15. Lorelei

Clutch - Book Of Bad Decisions

Clutch 2018 UK tour dates

Dec 18: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 19: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 20: Manchester Academy

Dec 21: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 22: Birmingham O2 Academy