Clutch share crab cake recipe in tasty Hot Bottom Feeder video

Clutch have released a video for their brand new track Hot Bottom Feeder.

It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming studio album Book Of Bad Decisions, which is set to arrive on September 7 via their own Weathermaker Music label.

Rather than go for a conventional promo to showcase the track – which pays tribute to the humble crab – the video shows frontman Neil Fallon whipping up a batch of tasty Maryland crab cakes for his bandmates.

The shoot also includes the recipe so you can make them yourself while you listen to the follow-up to 2015’s Psychic Warfare.

Check it out below.

Speaking about the new album, Fallon said: “Naming a record is a hand-wringing exercise – it’s like naming a child. Personally, I was reluctant to name it after a song because that catapults that song into the limelight.

“But thinking about it, Book Of Bad Decisions really grew on me because it implies it that every song is a chapter in this book of bad decisions.”

Clutch previously released the singles Gimme The Keys and How To Shake Hands.

Clutch - Book Of Bad Decisions tracklist

1. Gimme The Keys

2. Spirit Of ’76

3. Book Of Bad Decisions

4. How To Shake Hands

5. In Walks Barbarella

6. Vision Quest

7. Weird Times

8. Emily Dickinson

9. Sonic Counselor

10. A Good Fire

11. Ghoul Wrangler

12. HB Is In Control

13. Hot Bottom Feeder

14. Paper & Strife

15. Lorelei