Clutch track's ghoulish roots revealed

Neil Fallon has revealed that Clutch track Decapitation Blues was inspired by his neck surgery – when doctors used dead men’s bones to fuse his vertebrae.

The song appears on latest album Psychic Warfare, which is released tomorrow (October 2).

The frontman started banging his head when he heard the riff for what would become *Decapitation Blues *– but he‘d been warned not to stress his neck following a 2013 operation to repair long-standing problems.

Fallon says in a commentary video: “I think it’s a great premise for a horror movie, so don’t steal it because I’ve got first dibs. The discs in my neck were replaced with cadaver bones.

”There’s this new process where it’s not just from one cadaver. It was from many dozens, or perhaps hundreds, that they created a composite to conform it to any size.

“I started thinking about these stories where people get an organ transplant and they start taking on the affectations of the donor. What if you have hundreds of thousands of these donors suddenly in your neck – and they start speaking to you?

”That’s where you get the line, ‘A congress of corpses is always in session, debating the wisdom of my current direction.‘”

Fallon adds: “I hope the song will be a reminder to me to appreciate my health and that I was able to take care of it. I can bang my head on the inside.”

Clutch previously released a commentary for the track The Affidavit and issued a video for single X-Ray Visions. They tour the UK and Ireland in November and December.

