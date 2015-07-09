Trending

Clutch confirm Warfare details

By News  

12-track 11th album to be launched on October 2

Clutch have confirmed the tracklist, artwork and release date for highly-anticipated 11th album Psychic Warfare.

The 12-song title will be launched on October 2 via their Weathermaker Music label, and follows 2013’s Earth Rocker.

Frontman Neil Fallon revealed the album title in May via The Metal Hammer Magazine Show, saying: “Psychic warfare is a lyric from the first track, X-Ray Visions. It’s about a guy holed up in a motel for unexplained reasons, and he’s under great duress, being attacked by psychically-empowered agents of unknown origin. At least, that’s the back story I have in my head.”

He added: “It’s probably faster than Earth Rocker. We wrote it pretty quickly after Earth Rocker so we were kind of still in that headspace.”

Clutch play a handful of US shows in the coming months then return to the UK and Europe in November.

Psychic Warfare tracklist

  1. The Affidavit

  2. X-Ray Visions

  3. Firebirds

  4. A Quick Death In Texas

  5. Sucker For The Witch

  6. Your Love Is Incarceration

  7. Doom Saloon

  8. Our Lady Of Electric Light

  9. Noble Savage Clutch

  10. Behold The Colossus

  11. Decapitation Blues

  12. Son Of Virginia