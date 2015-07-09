Clutch confirm Warfare details

Clutch have confirmed the tracklist, artwork and release date for highly-anticipated 11th album Psychic Warfare.

The 12-song title will be launched on October 2 via their Weathermaker Music label, and follows 2013’s Earth Rocker.

Frontman Neil Fallon revealed the album title in May via The Metal Hammer Magazine Show, saying: “Psychic warfare is a lyric from the first track, X-Ray Visions. It’s about a guy holed up in a motel for unexplained reasons, and he’s under great duress, being attacked by psychically-empowered agents of unknown origin. At least, that’s the back story I have in my head.”

He added: “It’s probably faster than Earth Rocker. We wrote it pretty quickly after Earth Rocker so we were kind of still in that headspace.”

Clutch play a handful of US shows in the coming months then return to the UK and Europe in November.

Psychic Warfare tracklist