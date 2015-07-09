Clutch confirm Warfare details

Clutch have confirmed the tracklist, artwork and release date for highly-anticipated 11th album Psychic Warfare.
The 12-song title will be launched on October 2 via their Weathermaker Music label, and follows 2013’s Earth Rocker.
Frontman Neil Fallon revealed the album title in May via The Metal Hammer Magazine Show, saying: “Psychic warfare is a lyric from the first track, X-Ray Visions. It’s about a guy holed up in a motel for unexplained reasons, and he’s under great duress, being attacked by psychically-empowered agents of unknown origin. At least, that’s the back story I have in my head.”
He added: “It’s probably faster than Earth Rocker. We wrote it pretty quickly after Earth Rocker so we were kind of still in that headspace.”
Clutch play a handful of US shows in the coming months then return to the UK and Europe in November.
Psychic Warfare tracklist
The Affidavit
X-Ray Visions
Firebirds
A Quick Death In Texas
Sucker For The Witch
Your Love Is Incarceration
Doom Saloon
Our Lady Of Electric Light
Noble Savage Clutch
Behold The Colossus
Decapitation Blues
Son Of Virginia