Clutch add Psychic Warfare UK dates

Clutch have added six dates to their schedule for November and December, after previously announcing shows in Dublin and Belfast.

Neil Fallon and co will also appear in Glasgow, Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester, Wolverhampton and London in support of 11th album Psychic Warfare, set for release in September.

Fallon recently revealed the album title via The Metal Hammer Magazine Show and added: “‘Psychic warfare’ is a lyric from the first track, X-Ray Visions. It’s about a guy holed up in a motel for unexplained reasons, and he’s under great duress, being attacked by psychically-empowered agents of unknown origin. At least, that’s the back story I have in my head.”

In April drummer Jean-Paul Gaster described the material on the follow-up to 2012’s Earth Rocker as “more diverse,” saying: “I think the performances were very inspired – the tunes have a very passionate feel to them.”

Tickets for the shows in Ireland are available now. The others go on sale at 10am on June 17 (Wednesday) via Live Nation, with support to be announced in due course.

Nov 20: Dublin Olympia

Nov 21: Belfast Limelight

Nov 23: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 24: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 25: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 10: Manchester Ritz

Dec 11: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Dec 12: London Shepherds Bush Empire