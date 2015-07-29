Clutch premiere new video for X-Ray Visions

Clutch are premiering the video for X-Ray Visions exclusively through Metal Hammer! And we caught up with the enigmatic Neil Fallon to talk about the new song and upcoming album.

Hey Neil! The video is a lot of fun! Where did the idea come from? “That’s all Dan Winters. We first met Dan when he did the artwork for Transnational Speedway League. He directed the video for A Shogun Named Marcus as well. Some of the images are very literal to the lyrics, but most of it comes from Dan’s imagination.”

**It’s very 80s sci-fi – are you a fan of science fiction? **“Quite. The lyrics to the song were inspired by Philip K. Dick. Not any one specific story, but more his general aesthetic.”

**If you could control people’s minds, what would you do? **“I would make them buy Psychic Warfare on all formats. Maybe even on formats that don’t yet exist, you know, like a speculative investment brought about by subtle yet incessant suggestion. Not unlike when people believe they need to buy gold and crisis seeds after listening to Alex Jones everyday for a year. Then I would cause them to forget that they had done all that, and then forcibly persuade them to do it all over again. Game changer.”

**What can we expect from the rest of the album? **“With the exception of 2 tunes, it’s a faster album than Earth Rocker. Side A has a sense of humour and Side B is more of a brooder. I think the album is pretty representative of what Clutch has done best over the years. If there’s one song that ventures into unknown territory for us, it’d be Our Lady Of Electric Light.”

Psychic Warfare is out 2nd October via Weathermaker.