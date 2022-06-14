Clutch announce North American tour with Helmet and Quicksand

Having released new single We Strive For Excellence earlier this week, Clutch have announced a North American tour with Helmet and Quicksand in support.

Fans of '90s alt.metal and post-hardcore will be losing their shit at the following locations on the following dates:



Sep 13: Toronto Rebel, CAN

Sep 15: Boston House of Blues, MA

Sep 16: New York Palladium Times Square, NY

Sep 17: Baltimore Hammerjacks, MD

Sep 18: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Sep 20: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 21: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Sep 24: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Sep 25: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Sep 27: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Sep 29: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Sep 30: Dallas The Factory in Deep Ellum, TX



Oct 01: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 02: Austin Emo's, TX

Oct 04: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Oct 05: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Oct 08: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Oct 09: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR

Oct 10: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Oct 12: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Oct 13: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 14: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Oct 15: West Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA

Oct 16: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Tickets are available now from ClutchOnTour.com

Clutch's new single We Strive For Excellence follows on from the April release of Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone).

Hear it below: