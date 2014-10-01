Climates release lyric video for Serpents

Climates have released a lyric video for their track Serpents From The Shadowland.

The song is taken from the English group’s debut album Body Clocks, due out on October 13 via Small Town Records.

They follow up their recent UK tour with Beartooth with a headline tour of their own this month. Support comes from Acres.

Climates 2014 UK tour

Oct 11: Glasgow Garage Attic Oct 12: Manchester Satan’s Hollow Oct 14: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms Oct 15: London Islington Academy 2 Oct 16: Bristol Exchange Oct 18: Tunbridge Wells The Forum Oct 19: Brighton The Hope Oct 21: Sheffield Corporation Oct 22: Cardiff Undertone Oct 23: Plymouth Tiki Bar Oct 24: Bournemouth Anvil