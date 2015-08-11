Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin announce London show

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin have announced a one-off show at London’s The Forum on October 27.

The gig follows sell-out performances across Europe, including an appearance at this year’s Roadburn festival in the Netherlands. Tickets are on sale now.

Simonetti co-founded Goblin in the 70s with guitarist Massimo Morante, bassist Fabio Pignatelli and drummer Walter Martino and recorded soundtracks to several films including George A. Romero’s iconic 1978 horror Dawn Of The Dead.

The band split the following year, with Simonetti going on to score several more films, most notably with Italian horror director Dario Argento.

There are three versions of the band: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, one with Pignatelli, Morante and Agostino Marangolo, and Goblin Rebirth.

The latter released their self-titled album last month.