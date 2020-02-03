Clannad release brand new single A Celtic Dream

Clannad have released a brand new single, A Celtic Dream. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming career-spanning collection In A Lifetime, which is released by BMG on March 13.

The new single, one of two new tracks on the collection, has been produced by Trevor Horn, features a lyric that refers to the myths and legends of living 10 thousand years ago, and a chorus recalling the band’s early days in Donegal. You can watch the video for the new single below.

Who Knows Where The Time Goes, the other new song, with it's titular reference to the late Sandy Denny, is about ‘father time’ and the challenges most of us face on a daily basis.

“We had discussed prior to our world tour in 2013-2015, whether it would be our farewell tour," the band tell Prog. "But since Pádraig passed we made the decision that our next tour would definitely be our last and we plan to make it a very special and memorable final journey…and to accompany this journey we are very pleased to be releasing the In A Lifetime anthology which we hope will leave our fans with a lasting musical legacy.”

In A Lifetime will be released as a deluxe box set, 2LP set, 2CD set and also a 2CD media book. It can be pre-ordered here.

Clannad will play:

Mar 04: Sheffield City Hall

Mar 06: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 07: Gateshead Sage

Mar 08: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mar 10: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 13: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Mar 14: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 16: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Mar 17: London Palladium

Mar 19: Oxford New Theatre

Mar 20: Bath The Forum

Mar 22: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mar 23: Brighton Dome Concert Hall