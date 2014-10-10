Citizen Cain’s Bell to launch prog opera album

Citizen Cain main composer Stewart Bell will release his debut solo album The Antechamber Of Being Part 1 on October 23, he’s confirmed.

And he describes it as a prog opera based on his childhood dreams, with two more volumes to follow.

It features lead vocals by Arjen Lucassen, Bekah Mhairi Comrie, Phil Allen and Stewart himself. He explains: “It’s based on my experiences as a lifelong lucid dreamer. It follows the adventures of a young boy as he masters the ability to control his dreams and chronicles the key events in his life – the weird synchronicities and profound questions that arise when one grows up lIving in the twin worlds of dream and reality.”

The 74-minute album will be available via F2 Music and can be pre-ordered now. The CD version includes a preview of Bell’s storybook The Cupboard Of Fear, on sale separately.