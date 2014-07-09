Christ Copyright lyric video from Nothing More

Nothing More have released a video for their track Christ Copyright – taken from their new self-titled album.

The lyric video for the song can be seen below.

The Americans’ self-titled album is the band’s follow up to their self-released debut T_he Few Not Fleeting _– which had a very limited release in 2009, although it is available on iTunes.

Previous single This Is The Time (Ballast) has won widespread praise and the band hope to follow that up on Christ Copyright.

Frontman Jonny Hawkins says: “The song is just spreading the idea that doubt is a virtue. As a band, we get a sick feeling in our stomach, an ache in our head, and a pump of blood to our fists when we witness religious and political leaders telling people how to live, as if they have some kind of monopoly on the truth, this song is about the truth within us all.”

The band are currently on a five week headline tour of the US, after which they’ll head out on the road with Five Finger Death Punch and Volbeat. They will be announcing more UK dates to follow up on their Download appearance very soon.

Nothing More: Christ Copyright