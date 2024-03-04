Chinese prog metallers OU return with second abum 蘇醒 II: Frailty

Chinese prog quartet OU have returned with their second album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, which will be released through InsideOut Music on April 26.

蘇醒 II: Frailty has been co-produced, mixed and also features Devin Townsend and the band you can watch a video of the album's title track below. 蘇醒Frailty describes how life unfolds, drop by drop, as a fleeting thread in the ticking dance of time.

"OU is back! Life unfolds, drop by drop, a fleeting thread in the ticking dance of time," the band announce. "A brief bloom, a withered leaf, breathing in the rhythm of day and night. The river of life, a pale countdown, flowing soil beneath the dreamy sky. Pieces fall, growing without words, returning to the dust. The flower of life bears its fruit, lost in the vast expanse. A poignant journey, from bloom to disappearance, echoing the eternal tick tock of existence. The debut offering 蘇醒 Frailty from our new album OU - 蘇醒 II: Frailty has arrived, and we're excited to share it with you all.

“We were honoured to have the privilege on working with the mighty Devin Townsend to produce this album in order to further explore and enhance our sound, working to provide a sonic adventure for you all.”

蘇醒 II: Frailty will be available as a limied edition, CD Jewelcase, a white-black marbled coloured vinyl 180g vinyl which is strictly limited to only 1000 copies worldwide and as a digital album.

Pre-orer 蘇醒 II: Frailty.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

OU: 蘇醒II: Frailty

1. 蘇醒 Frailty

2. 淨化 Purge

3. 海 Ocean

4. 血液 Redemption

5. 衍生 Capture and Elongate (Serenity)

6. 破魂 Spirit Broken

7. 歪歪地愛 yyds

8. 輪迴 Reborn

9. 念 Recall