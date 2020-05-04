Chimpan A release mini film for The Calling

Electro-prog duo Chimpan A featuring Steve Balsamo and Magenta's Robert Reed, have released a mini film to accompany The Calling, a track from the new album The Empathy Machine, released earlier this year through Tiger Moth Records.

“We have had an amazing reaction to record, and it seems that a lot of the lyric content and themes have become very topical in our current situation," ays singer Steve Balsamo. "It really seems to have resonated with people in these uncertain times - comfort blanket in musical form.”



“We had planned to make a feature film to accompany the album, in the style of 1970s horror portmanteau films, with each track having its own little story," adds Reed, who directed the new film. "Unfortunately, circumstances prevented us from completing all apart from one. The film was shot up in the Brecon Beacons, in South Wales, in the snow . It gave the film a real sense of atmosphere. We have scripted films for all remaining tracks and will hopefully finish them soon, as the music really lends itself to the movie soundtrack treatment.”

You can read all about Chimpan A and The Empathy Machine in the next issue of Prog, on sake on Thursday May 7.