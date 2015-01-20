Chicago detail 1975 live package

A live package featuring a Chicago gig recorded 40 years ago will be released next month.

Chicago Live In ‘75 will be issued by Rhino Records on February 23 and features two hours of live music recorded in June 1975 at the Capital Centre in Largo, Maryland. Housed in a cardboard gatefold package, the set includes a 16-page booklet.

Live In ’75 includes selections from all of the group’s albums through up to Chicago VIII as well as a number of cover versions including the Beatles’ Got To Get You Into My Life.

Chicago last year released latest album Now: XXXVI as well as 1972 live package Live In Japan.

Live In ’75 tracklist

Disc 1

Introduction 2. Anyway You Want 3. Beginnings 4. Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? 5. Call On Me 6. Make Me Smile 7. So Much To Say, So Much To Give 8. Anxiety’s Moment 9. West Virginia Fantasies 10. Colour My World 11. To Be Free 12. Now More Than Ever 13. Ain’t It Blue? 14. Just You ’N’ Me 15. (I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long 16. Mongonucleosis 17. Old Days 18. 25 Or 6 To 4

Disc 2