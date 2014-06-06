Chester Bennington stops by on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

We don't do things by halves here on the Metal Hammer Radio Show, which is why we're sitting down with the frontman of the band who are headlining the Saturday of Download next week. No biggie, it's just how we roll...

Tonight we welcome the mighty Chester Bennington into the Metal Hammer studio. And ahead of Linkin Park’s new album The Hunting Party being released, he and his band of nu-metallers will be revisiting Hybrid Theory and playing it in full on Saturday of Download. No matter your opinion of LP, that album is the biggest selling debut record of the 21st century. Wow.

As well as talking to Mr Bennington, we’ll be selecting killer tracks from A’s debut album, and playing all our favourites from Ministry, Megadeth, Rob Zombie, Amen, In Flames and Five Horse Johnson.

And instead of bickering amongst ourselves as per usual, we’ll be discussing your responses to search to find the one album people have listened more than any other. Funnily enough our call for B*Witched’s self-titled went unheeded.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.