Linkin Park launch Rebellion

Linkin Park's latest single Rebellion from upcoming album The Hunting Party features a guest appearance from System Of A Down's Daron Malakian.

The lyric video below is released ahead of the band’s return to the UK, where they’ll perform classic record Hybrid Theory in full at the Download festival on June 14.

The Hunting Party will be launched the following week, with Mike Shinoda having described it as featuring “all kinds of things we haven’t tried before.”

Tracklist

Keys To The Kingdom 2. All For Nothing (feat. Page Hamilton) 3. Guilty All The Same (feat. Rakim) 4. The Summoning 5. War 6. Wastelands 7. Until It’s Gone 8. Rebellion (feat. Daron Malakian) 9. Mark The Graves 10. Drawbar (feat. Tom Morello) 11. Final Masquerade 12. A Line In The Sand

Linkin Park: Rebellion

