Chelsea Wolfe announces UK and Ireland headline tour

Chelsea Wolfe is celebrating the release of her acclaimed new album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She with the announcement of an eight-date headline tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Sacramento-born singer-songwriter will launch the the tour at Dublin’s Button Factory on October 25, and visit Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Leeds and Brighton before dropping the curtain on the trek at Bristol's Marble Factory on November 2.

Wolfe's itinerary is as follows:

Oct 25: Dublin Button Factory

Oct 26: Belfast Limelight 2

Oct 27: Glasgow St Luke's

Oct 28: Manchester Academy2

Oct 29: London KOKO

Oct 31: Leeds Irish Centre

Nov 01: Brighton Chalk

Nov 02: Bristol Marble Factory

Tickets are on sale now, here.

In his 8/10 review of the Californian singer/songwriter's new album in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Alex Deller writes, "She Reaches… is perhaps best viewed as a carefully layered art-pop record that has more in common with Tori Amos circa From The Choirgirl Hotel, David Bowie’s Blackstar or that one video where Madonna transforms into a murder of crows... From the playful plink and infectious pulse of Eyes Like Nightshade and the sultry creep of The Liminal through to the orchestral sweep of Unseen World, it’s dense and engagingly dramatic: an enveloping paean to grabbing for one’s own future with both hands and running headfirst to meet it."

Wolfe herself describes her seventh studio collection as "a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance. It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity."