Check out video for new Spock’s Beard song To Breathe Another Day

Spock’s Beard - Noise Floor Disc 1

1. Noise Floor

2. To Breathe Another Day

3. What Becomes of Me

4. Somebody’s Home

5. Have We All Gone Crazy Yet

6. So This Is Life

7. One So Wise

8. Box of Spiders

9. Beginnings

Disc 2

1. Cutting Room Floor

2. Days We’ll Remember

3. Bulletproof

4. Vault

5. Armageddon Nervous

Spock’s Beard have released a video for the first single from their upcoming album Noise Floor.

It’s titled To Breathe Another Day, with the follow-up to 2015’s The Oblivion Particle set to arrive on May 25.

The lineup of Ted Leonard, Alan Morse, Dave Meros and Ryo Okumoto will be joined on the record by drummer and original band member Nick D’Virgilio, who left the band in 2011.

The album will also feature two violinists, a cello player, a viola player and an English horn, which is said to give Noise Floor a “slightly more evocative and persuasive twist.”

The band say in a statement: “This is the most awesome video for the most awesome song To Breathe Another Day. I dare anyone to write a song more awesome than this, or be more awesome than Ted, Ryo, Al, Dave, or Nick.

“Plus, it is from the most awesome album ever recorded. Not just the most awesome prog rock album ever, but the most awesome album of any genre, ever.”

Noise Floor will be released on 2CD digipak which includes an EP of material from the studio sessions, 2LP, 2CD and on digital platforms.