10 awesome Cyber Monday deals under £50 that I'm all in on: Cut-price headphones, speakers and more

The Cyber Monday music deals are still going strong, but the sales window will slam shut later tonight. However, if you’re still pondering what to buy and want something quality that’s not too expensive, I’ve got a few top choices that won’t break the bank.

For example, the Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones are down to just £34 at Amazon, a healthy 43% saving on their usual price of £60. And if it’s a speaker you’re after, then the hugely popular Echo Dot (5th Generation) speaker from 2022 is available for a ridiculous £21.99 - 60% down from its £54.99 RRP.

Check below for more awesome Cyber Monday deals for less than £50.

Sony WH-CH520: Were £60 , now £34

Sony headphones are always a safe bet, and with 43% off the Sony WH-CH520, this is simply a brilliant deal. They sound really good, the 50-hour battery is amazing and they look fantastic. For less than £35, you just can't go wrong.

Sony WF-C500: Were £90 , now £43.69

If you'd prefer earbuds from the tech wizards at Sony rather than traditional headphones, then here's a great deal on the Sony WF-C500. There's 51% off at Amazon right now. Go for it!

JLab Go Air: Were £24.99 , now £17.99

JLab’s earbuds offer superb bang for your buck, and there’s 28% off these in-ears at Amazon. They offer True Wireless performance with 5 hours of battery - and 15 more with the charging pack - and they have a IP44 sweat resistance rating. For less than 20 bucks, you can’t go wrong.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Was £59.99 , now £21.99

If you haven't picked up an Amazon Echo Dot, this is a great time to do so, with Amazon cutting the RRP this Cyber Monday by a huge 60%. Music, podcasts, news and weather reports are just a voice command away - and it'll look the part no matter what room of the house it's in.

Loop Experience earplugs: Were £29.95 , now £23.95

With a variety of colour variations, the Loop Experience High Fidelity earplugs can be as discreet or as noticeable as you want. They're comfortable to wear and offer 18dB of noise protection without muffling audio, making these a brilliant pair of earplugs to buy this Cyber Monday.

Sony SRS-XB100: Was £55 , now £38.95

You can’t go wrong with a Sony audio product, and the SRS-XB100 is worthy of the name, despite very much being a budget speaker. With multi-directional sound, up to 16 hours of battery life, plus IP67 water and dust protection, this pocket-sized accessory would make a great travel companion.

Fosi Audio Bluetooth amp: Was £84.99 , Now £49.99

Not a speaker – an amp the size of a cigarette packet that connects to regular speakers and to your phone by Bluetooth. Small, loud, simple to operate, connects to all regular speakers, the Fosi connects to Bluetooth easily and well: leave the room with your phone in your pocket, or go in your en suite, and it still receives without cutting out or crackling. An easy and affordable way to re-use old speakers and bring audio to spare rooms, garages, games rooms etc.

Ozzy Osbourne: Patient Number 9: £31.99 , now £27.19

Drafting in guest artists including Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9 was a triumph for Ozzy Osbourne - and even if you have the regular vinyl, this Amazon exclusive red and black marble vinyl is definitely one to have in the collection.

Talisker 10: Was £48 , now £30

Talisker 18 is sadly out of reach these days because of its ridiculous price. Take my advice and stick to the ever-dependable Talisker 10 instead. This is often on offer - and Amazon have cut 38% off the list price for Cyber Monday.