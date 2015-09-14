Charlie Barnes in UK tour

Charlie Barnes has announced a UK tour, along with the launch of More Stately Mansions as a single.

And although it’s the title track of his debut album, released earlier this year, it’s a different version from the one that’s already been heard.

Barnes explains: “Everybody involved in the album was in fairly unanimous agreement that the main vocal hook on this song is one of the record’s major highlights. So we decided it made sense to at least attempt to rip it apart, and put it back together again as something more linear.

“I almost see this version as more of a remix than an edit. Nothing’s been lost from the original as such – it’s just been reimagined.”

The single is released on October 23.

Oct 07: Leicester Firebug

Oct 11: London Old Blue Last

Oct 14: Liverpool Maguire’s Pizza Bar

Oct 18: Manchester Carefully Planned Festival

Oct 19: Glasgow Flying Duck

Oct 23: Cambridge Hot Numbers