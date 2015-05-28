Charlie Barnes open door to Stately Mansions

Charlie Barnes have released a behind-the-scenes clip of the band making their newly released album.

They recorded the majority of More Stately Mansions at Chapel Studios, Lincolnshire with Amplifier’s Steve Durose handling production duties.

It was released earlier this month via Superball Music and is an album Prog say contains “staggering depth, poise and grace.”

Barnes says: “I really like it when an album covers quite a lot of ground. If you look at the Cure and Tom Waits you’ve got all these different styles going on at once but it’s all tied together by one voice. That’s what I was aiming to do with More Stately Mansions.”

In the video, Barnes also reveals why they sell their own brand of coffee at their gigs.

He continues: “Most of the guys in the band spent much of the last few years working in coffee shops back home in Leeds – and a lot of the shows I did on my own were done in coffee shops.

“We thought it would be quite a fun idea to coincide releasing our own blend of coffee with the album. It’s just quite nice to be selling something a bit different to a t-shirt.”

Charlie Barnes issued a promo for album track Sing To God in March and will play Manchester’s Gullivers on June 20.