Charity ticket auction under way for Eric Clapton's Ginger Baker tribute show

In November last year, Eric Clapton announced plans for a Ginger Baker tribute show.

The legendary Cream drummer died last October at the age of 80, with the concert on February 17 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith raising funds for the health and welfare charity Leonard Cheshire, which Baker was a supporter of.

Tickets were snapped up within minutes – but now Leonard Cheshire have opened an online auction to give fans who missed out the chance to grab a ticket for Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute To Ginger Baker.

A statement reads: The setlist for the concert will look to honour Baker’s lifetime in music and will, of course, include Clapton and Baker’s work together in Cream and Blind Faith.

“Proceeds from the auction will help Leonard Cheshire offer life-changing support to more disabled people. Their projects and services support disabled adults and children to live the life they choose, creating fairer and more inclusive communities.”

The auction is now under way and will run until 9pm GMT on February 12 on the Leonard Cheshire website.

Baker, who suffered ill health in his later years, was admitted to hospital in September 2019 with his family saying at the time that he was in a critical condition. He died on October 6.