Celebr8.3 adds acoustic sessions

The Celebr8.3 prog festival in London is to feature two special acoustic sets in a second venue, promoters have confirmed.

The third edition of Celebr8 takes place at the Islington Assembly Hall on May 31 and June 1, headlined by The Tangent and Frost* and also featuring Anathema, The Fierce & The Dead, Karmakanic, Cosmograf and more.

Boss Jon ‘Twang’ Patrick reveals: “This year we’ll have two very special acoustic slots prior to the main acts. Saturday will feature John Mitchell and Kim Seviour – and other guests may join them for an impromptu song or two.

“On Sunday it’s Andy Tillison and Matt Stevens. Last year we put them together and it’s spawned an album which they’re working on now. The audience demanded that we do it again.”

The acoustic sets take place at the Vineyard, opposite the Assembly Hall. Patrick says: “If the weather is good they’ll be outside; if not, they’ll be inside. It’s also a great place for people to dine while enjoyed the sets.”

Day tickets for Celebr8.3 are now on sale via The Merch Desk. Find out more at www.celebr8live.com.