Cavalera reveals Soulfly plans

Soulfly mainman Max Cavalera has confirmed the band’s 10th album will be released in August.

The group hit the studio in January with producer Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed, Sum 41) to record the follow-up to 2013’s Savages.

Following the sessions, Cavalera regrouped with Killer Be Killed – the supergroup featuring Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan and former Mars Volta member Dave Elitch – to make their live debut at Australia’s Soundwave festival. They released their self-titled debut last year.

Cavalera tells Spotlight Report: “The next Soulfly comes out in August. I’m finishing the vocals right now. The music is all done. It was done with Matt Hyde in L.A., and it’s incredible – a really good record.

“I’m very happy with this record. After the Soulfly album comes out, I’m probably gonna be one year or a year and a half on the road for Soulfly.”

Cavalera continues to juggle his time between Soulfly, Killer Be Killed and Cavalera Conspiracy, who will play the Download festival on the weekend of June 12-14.