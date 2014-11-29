Killer Be Killed to make live debut at Soundwave

Supergroup Killer Be Killed have confirmed they will make their long-awaited live debut next year.

The group – led by Max Cavalera – have been confirmed for Australia’s Soundwave festival which is being held in Adelaide from February 21 to 22 and Melbourne from February 28 to March 1.

The announcement comes in the same week that Cavalera said he was hopeful the band would finally be able to fix their schedules and make a tour a possibility.

Joining Soulfly and former Sepultura man Cavalera in the band are Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan and former Mars Volta member Dave Elitch.

Killer Be Killed released their self-titled debut album in May of this year.

Before the Soundwave announcement, Cavalera told Horns Up Rocks this week that he hoped to make it happen in 2015.

Cavalera says: “We should be able to do something next year. We’re all busy with our own bands at the moment. But I think if we do it like we did the record – to take a month or two months off everything we’re doing and say, ‘Okay let’s do a tour this month’ – it’s possible.

“And I think we’re going to try because people want to see it and it’s a good record. It will definitely be fun live because we’ve got all these crazy musicians together. I would like to see it myself, as a fan.”