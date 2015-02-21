VIDEO: Killer Be Killed at Soundwave 2015

On Saturday 21st February 2015 history was made. The supergroup Killer Be Killed made their live debut in Melbourne at Soundwave Festival to thousands of hungry metalheads – so we had a chat with one quarter of the band to find out what it all means.

Speaking to Metal Hammer at Soundwave in Melbourne shortly after their inaugural set, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders reveals that the band only rehearsed four times before stepping out on stage for their first airing.

Having already discarded the fact that they’d never actually play a show together, it turned out that Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Soulfly were all off tour in February so it just had to happen. “We never expected to play show,” he says, “so today was very very special. I should probably get a tattoo today of what this means.”

