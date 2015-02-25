Download adds 38 bands to bill

Another 38 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Download festival – and day tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 27).

Among the latest confirmed acts are A, Blackberry Smoke, Butcher Babies, Cavalera Conspiracy, Dead Daises, Heart Of A Coward, Hey! Hello!, The Sword and Sylosis.

They’ll join headliners Slipknot, Muse and Kiss plus Judas Priest, Faith No More, Motley Crue and many others at Donington Park on the weekend of June 12-14. Day splits as they stand can be seen below.

Max Cavalera says: “I’m excited to return to Download with Cavalera Conspiracy – I promise you the most brutal show ever.”

Adam Perry, A frontman, adds: “We are stoked to be playing Download again. The last time we played was in 2005, so it’s been a while! Shay, formerly of Kids In Glass Houses, will be joining us on bass for the show. It feels great to have A back in our lives.”

Weekend tickets are on sale now via www.downloadfestival.co.uk while a limited amount of VIP luxury tent and hotel packagers remain available. Day tickets will be sold via the festival website from Friday.

Latest bill additions

A, Aaron Keylock, Allusondrugs, American Fangs, Apocalyptica, Beartooth, Blackberry Smoke, Butcher Babies, Cavalera Conspiracy, Code Orange, Counterparts, Crobot, Dead Daises, Decade, Dolomite Minor, Emp!re, Fightstar, Ghost Town, God Damn, Heart Of A Coward, Hey! Hello!, Hyena, Iconic Eye, In Hearts Wake, Insomnium, Love Zombies, Modestep, New Years Day, The One Hundred, The Pink Slips, Pop Evil, Purson, Roam, Rival State, Sirens In The Delta, The Sword, Sylosis, Trash Boat.

Download 2015 so far

Friday, June 12

Main Stage

Slipknot

Judas Priest

Five Finger Death Punch

Clutch

Hellyeah

All That Remains

Zippo Encore Stage

Black Stone Cherry

Thunder

Blackberry Smoke

Modestep

H.E.A.T.

Fearless Vampire Killers

3rd Stage

Fightstar

Dragonforce

The Sword

Sylosis

Beartooth

Defeater

Gnarwolves

Counterparts

4th Stage

A

Bombus

The One Hundred

Decade

American Fangs

Allusondrugs

Bloody Youth

New Years Day

Rival State

Saturday, June 13

Main Stage

Muse

Faith No More

A Day To Remember

Rise Against

Parkway Drive

Hollywood Undead

Mallory Knox

Heart Of A Coward

Zippo Encore Stage

Marilyn Manson

Black Veil Brides

Black Star Riders

Motionless In White

Testament

Ace Frehley

Apocalyptica

Hey! Hello!

3rd Stage

Andrew WK

Body Count

Every Time I Die

Crown The Empire

Northlane

Stray From The Path

Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake

Evil Scarecrow

4th Stage

Dolomite Minor

Insomnium

Purson

Ghost Town

Aaron Keylock

Roam

Creeper

Crobot

Emp!re

Love Zombies

Iconic Eye

Sunday, June 14

Main Stage

Kiss

Motley Crue

Slash

Billy Idol

Tremonti

Cavalera Conspiracy

Pop Evil

Zippo Encore Stage

Enter Shikari

Lamb Of God

In Flames

L7

Eagles Of Death Metal

Godsmack

We Are Harlot

Backyard Babies

Dead Daisies

3rd Stage

The Ghost Inside

Madball

King 810

Code Orange

4th Stage

Chelsea Grin

Butcher Babies

The Pink Slips

Trash Boat

Hyena

God Damn

Sirens In The Delta