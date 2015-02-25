Download adds 38 bands to bill

Another 38 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Download festival – and day tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 27).
Among the latest confirmed acts are A, Blackberry Smoke, Butcher Babies, Cavalera Conspiracy, Dead Daises, Heart Of A Coward, Hey! Hello!, The Sword and Sylosis.
They’ll join headliners Slipknot, Muse and Kiss plus Judas Priest, Faith No More, Motley Crue and many others at Donington Park on the weekend of June 12-14. Day splits as they stand can be seen below.
Max Cavalera says: “I’m excited to return to Download with Cavalera Conspiracy – I promise you the most brutal show ever.”
Adam Perry, A frontman, adds: “We are stoked to be playing Download again. The last time we played was in 2005, so it’s been a while! Shay, formerly of Kids In Glass Houses, will be joining us on bass for the show. It feels great to have A back in our lives.”
Weekend tickets are on sale now via www.downloadfestival.co.uk while a limited amount of VIP luxury tent and hotel packagers remain available. Day tickets will be sold via the festival website from Friday.
Latest bill additions
A, Aaron Keylock, Allusondrugs, American Fangs, Apocalyptica, Beartooth, Blackberry Smoke, Butcher Babies, Cavalera Conspiracy, Code Orange, Counterparts, Crobot, Dead Daises, Decade, Dolomite Minor, Emp!re, Fightstar, Ghost Town, God Damn, Heart Of A Coward, Hey! Hello!, Hyena, Iconic Eye, In Hearts Wake, Insomnium, Love Zombies, Modestep, New Years Day, The One Hundred, The Pink Slips, Pop Evil, Purson, Roam, Rival State, Sirens In The Delta, The Sword, Sylosis, Trash Boat.
Download 2015 so far
Friday, June 12
Main Stage
Slipknot
Judas Priest
Five Finger Death Punch
Clutch
Hellyeah
All That Remains
Zippo Encore Stage
Black Stone Cherry
Thunder
Blackberry Smoke
Modestep
H.E.A.T.
Fearless Vampire Killers
3rd Stage
Fightstar
Dragonforce
The Sword
Sylosis
Beartooth
Defeater
Gnarwolves
Counterparts
4th Stage
A
Bombus
The One Hundred
Decade
American Fangs
Allusondrugs
Bloody Youth
New Years Day
Rival State
Saturday, June 13
Main Stage
Muse
Faith No More
A Day To Remember
Rise Against
Parkway Drive
Hollywood Undead
Mallory Knox
Heart Of A Coward
Zippo Encore Stage
Marilyn Manson
Black Veil Brides
Black Star Riders
Motionless In White
Testament
Ace Frehley
Apocalyptica
Hey! Hello!
3rd Stage
Andrew WK
Body Count
Every Time I Die
Crown The Empire
Northlane
Stray From The Path
Hands Like Houses
In Hearts Wake
Evil Scarecrow
4th Stage
Dolomite Minor
Insomnium
Purson
Ghost Town
Aaron Keylock
Roam
Creeper
Crobot
Emp!re
Love Zombies
Iconic Eye
Sunday, June 14
Main Stage
Kiss
Motley Crue
Slash
Billy Idol
Tremonti
Cavalera Conspiracy
Pop Evil
Zippo Encore Stage
Enter Shikari
Lamb Of God
In Flames
L7
Eagles Of Death Metal
Godsmack
We Are Harlot
Backyard Babies
Dead Daisies
3rd Stage
The Ghost Inside
Madball
King 810
Code Orange
4th Stage
Chelsea Grin
Butcher Babies
The Pink Slips
Trash Boat
Hyena
God Damn
Sirens In The Delta