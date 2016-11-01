Cavalera brands Korn's Davis 'childish' over Roots comments

Max Cavalera has slammed Jonathan Davis as “childish” over his claim that Sepultura ripped off Korn on their Roots album.

In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer last month, Davis was asked how he felt about the influence Korn have had on other bands, and he said Sepultura’s 1996 album Roots was a “blatant Korn rip-off.”

Davis added that he had words with producer Ross Robinson, who he accused of taking Korn’s sound and “giving it to Sepultura.”

Later, former Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera admitted Korn did influence the sound of Roots, but his brother and Cavalera Conspiracy bandmate Max says Davis’ comments make little sense.

He tells CKRL 89.1 FM (via Blabbermouth): “Korn wasn’t the only reason we wanted to work with Ross. He had done a Fear Factory demo that I really liked and had a really raw sound. And he had done a Deftones song on the Adrenaline album that I really liked.”

“Saying that is like saying Sepultura should be pissed off at Cannibal Corpse because they used producer Scott Burns. I’m not pissed off at Cannibal Corpse – I think they’re great.

“Because we were one of the first that used Scott Burns, we should be mad at all the bands that use Scott Burns? That’s childish. So he’s just really being childish. And I really don’t give a shit about Korn or anybody.

“We were very different from Korn, we have own way of playing and the songs are different. Everything is different. It’s just the same guy that recorded both albums – that’s the only similarity.”

In the same interview, Igor says he thought the bass sound on early Korn music was “horrible.”

He adds: “I think especially the sound of Korn, in my opinion, with the bass, is horrible. We didn’t have that – we had a lot of low end and things that the Korn album didn’t have.

“So I don’t see why he would be pissed off.”

Max and Igor Cavalera are on the road on their Return To Roots tour, on which they’ll perform the classic Sepultura album.

