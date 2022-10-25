Cassyette announces European / UK 2023 tour

Cassyette has announced a European/UK tour for 2023.

The 17-date headline jaunt will commence following the release of the nu gen star's debut mixtape, SAD GIRL, due out on November 2022.

Kicking off on March 10, 2023 in Liverpool, the run will continue on to Birmingham, Brighton, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, London, Paris, Cologne and more, before coming to an end on April 6 in Milan.

The O2 ticket presale will go live on October 26 at 10AM BST, while Live Nation's presale will start the following day on October 27 also at 10AM. General sale will begin on October 28.

Next month, Cassyette - aka Cassy Brooking - will head off across the pond for a debut US performance at The Echo in Los Angeles, CA on November 4, with support from Grace Mckagan, and Thrill You Kill You.

Back in September, the singer-songwriter shared her latest single from the forthcoming mixtape, September Rain, which followed the previously-released tracks Mayhem, Dead Roses and Sad Girl Summer.

Find tour dates below:

Mar 10: Liverpool Hangar 34, UK

Mar 12: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 13: Brighton Chalk, UK

Mar 15: Leeds Stylus, UK

Mar 16: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 18: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 22: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 26: Paris La Boule Noire, France

Mar 28: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 29: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 31: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Apr 01: Prague Café Lesse, Czech Republic

Apr 03: Munich Fierwerk, Germany

Apr 04: Solothurn Fofmehl, Switzerland

Apr 06: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy