Cassyette unleashes stunningly powerful new single September Rain

Cassyette has returned with a new single, September Rain, lifted from her forthcoming mixtape, Sad Girl, which is scheduled for release on November 10.

September Rain is a towering, pop-rock triumph which calls to mind the gothic grandeur of Evanescence or My Chemical Romance at their most epic, and spotlights the nu-gen star's extraordinary vocals centre stage, with a scream-a-long chorus and a bittersweet, emotive melody

Speaking about the track to Radio 1's Clara Amfo on September 7, the singer - aka Cassy Brooking - says: “I wrote this song this time last year. It's actually been like something I've been working on for a while, and then I came up with the full concept.



"And weirdly, it's been raining all week," the singer continued. "So I feel like it's [coming out at] exactly the right time.”

Listen to September Rain below:

The upcoming 9-track mixtape will include Cassyette's previously-released singles, including Mayhem, Dead Roses and Sad Girl Summer, the latter of which saw its Jamie Noise-directed music video released last month.

Speaking of the video, Cassyette said, "Sad girl summer was so much fun to film. I got to smash up a whole table of stuff…I had a baseball bat and whacked the shit out of everything. It was amazing. It was a home run 🤪🥴.

"Seriously though, it was one of the best things I have done so far. Jamie the director had the most amazing concepts. I went to him saying I wanted ‘goths on the beach and poisonous frog colours’ and he came back with fetish nuns, a jilted bride and a kinky acid trip. I feel like he really nailed my personality."

Later this week, Cassyette will head off on the road for her Sad Girl Summer UK tour, which kicks off in Glasgow on September 9, and runs through to September 20 for a show in London's Islington O2 Academy. The alt-pop rocker will also be performing in Cardiff, Sheffield, Manchester and Southampton.



All dates on the trek are now sold out.

Sep 09: Glasgow, Cathouse

Sep 12: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Sep 14: Sheffield, Leadmill

Sep 15: Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

Sep 19: Southampton, Engine Rooms

Sep 20: London, O2 Academy Islington