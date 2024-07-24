“This track has it all!” Synthwave star Carpenter Brut returns, teams with Ulver, soundtracks American Psycho comic with Billy Idol cover Eyes Without A Face

Synthwave maestro Carpenter Brut has returned with a new single.

The French musician (real name: Franck Hueso) has teamed with Kristoffer Rygg of prog-pop collective Ulver to cover Billy Idol’s Eyes Without A Face.

The track is part of the soundtrack for a new American Psycho comic series, which adapts the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel.

The novel was previously made into a film in 2000 by director Mary Harron, with Christian Bale starring as serial killer and stockbroker Patrick Bateman.

Listen to Eyes Without A Face below.

Carpenter Brut comments on the cover: “I wanted to do a cover that was a bit different from the usual, slower than what I’m used to, and Eyes Without A Face was an obvious choice for me.”

He continues: “I thought Kris from Ulver would be the perfect match for the vocals. It turned out to be one of his favorite songs. So it was a sign to do this cover. We’re very proud of the result.”

Nathan Yocum, president of the American Psycho comic’s publisher Sumerian Comics, also comments: “Carpenter Brut and Krystoffer Rygg from Ulver bring a dark, electrifying twist to Billy Idol’s classic Eyes Without A Face, perfectly complementing the haunting themes of our American Psycho comic book series.

“From one musician that’s the pinnacle of darksynth collaborating with a legendary Norwegian vocalist, this track has it all!”

Horror-loving metalcore crew Ice Nine Kills recently released a single for the American Psycho comic, teaming up with ska punks Reel Big Fish to cover Katrina And The Waves’ Walking On Sunshine.

Carpenter Brut released his latest album, Leather Teeth, in 2022.

Ulver are currently putting out their 15th studio album one song at a time. Five singles from it – Ghost Entry, City In The Skies, Forgive Us, Nocturne #1 and Hollywood Babylon – are now streaming.

CARPENTER BRUT - Eyes Without A Face (feat. Kristoffer Rygg) [Official Lyric Video] - YouTube Watch On