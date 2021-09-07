Carmine Appice and Fernando Perdomo launch new music project

Vanilla Fudge drumming legend Carmine Appice has teamed up with the ubiquitous prog guitarist Fernando Perdomo in the imaginatively titled Appice Perdomo Project.

The pair have released a new video for their track Rocket To The Sun, which can be watched in full below. It's taken from the upcoming debut album from the pair, Energy Overload, which will be released through Cleopatra Records on September 24.

“I had a ball writing and recording with Fernando,” says Appice. “What a great talent he is. He is awesome on every level; as are the songs on Energy Overload!

“Carmine and I were introduced to each other roughly one year ago by Tom Dowd’s daughter Dana. We instantly hit it off musically, sending files to each other and co-writing," adds Perdomo. "Within the first six months, we had more than an albums worth of material written, arranged and recorded. We had a blast making the music on Energy Overload. It is our hope that the energy that was created for this record is contagious to those that listen to it.”

Pre-order Energy Overload.