Caravan Announce ULU Show for November 16

Prog legends Caravan have announced a London show at ULU for November 16.

The Canterbury legends celebrate their 50th Anniversary this year and the London show represents the perfect celebration for the band. There's been a flurry of Caravan-related activity of late, with the band also performing at the New Day festival at Mount Ehpraim Gardens in Faversham on August 4.

Pye Hasting's solo album, From The Half House, has been nominated for its cover art in the Album Cover Of The Year category for the 2018 Progressive Music Awards.

And former Caravan founding member Dave SInclair has recently released a new solo album, Out Of Sinc. It features a tribute to former Wilde Flowers member Kevin Ayers, Rings Around The Moon, as well as If I Run, a track that dates back to 1971 when Sinclair was working in Matching Mole with Robert Wyatt. The album is available from Burning Shed.

Tickets for the ULU show go on sale tomorrow at 10am and are available from here.