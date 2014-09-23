Cannibal Corpse, Sepultura and Ihsahn for Bloodstock 2015

It's been just over a month since Bloodstock brought the heavy for 2014 and now they're already setting their sights on conquering next year's summer too.

Not content with Emperor destroying the main stage at Bloodstock this year, frontman Ihsahn is bringing his solo project back to Derbyshire for a one-off UK exclusive. But that’s not all… he’s also joined by the death metal legends Cannibal Corpse in another UK exclusive.

So that’s black metal and death metal covered… how about some good, healthy heavy metal? Well Bloodstock have got you covered with Sepultura.

Guitarist Andreas Kisser says: “We are very happy to come to the UK’s Bloodstock Festival again! We had one of the best experiences last time and we cannot wait to bring the songs from the Mediator live!”

These three metal heavyweights join the previously announced headliner Within Temptation and special guests Opeth.

Tickets for Bloodstock 2015 are on sale now.