Cannibal Corpse announce Euro tour

Cannibal Corpse have announced a 25-date European tour.
They’ll kick off the run of shows in Flensburg, Germany, on April 15, and wrap up the trek at the Rock Hard Festival, Gelsenkirchen, also in Germany, on the weekend on May 14-15.
They’ll be supported by Krisiun and Hideous Divinity.
The shows will follow their upcoming North American tour which gets underway in Atlanta on February 12.
Cannibal Corpse, who launched their Amber Smashed Face ale last year, are on the road in support of 13th album A Skeletal Domain.
Cannibal Corpse 2016 European tour
Apr 15: Flensburg Roxy, Germany
Apr 16: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Apr 17: Oslo Sentralen, Norway
Apr 18: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Apr 19: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Apr 21: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Apr 22: Tallinn Tapper, Estonia
Apr 23: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
Apr 24: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania
Apr 25: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Apr 26: Poznan Blue Note, Poland
Apr 27: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic
Apr 28: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia
Apr 29: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Apr 30: Innsbruck Weekender, Austria
May 01: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
May 03: Audincourt Le Molco, France
May 04: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
May 05: Rostock Mau, Germany
May 06: Obertraubling Airport Obertraubling, Germany
May 07: Lingen Alter Schlachthof, Germany
May 08: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 10: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
May 12: Wilmington Musikzentrum, Germany
May 14: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival, Germany