Cannibal Corpse announce Euro tour

Cannibal Corpse have announced a 25-date European tour.

They’ll kick off the run of shows in Flensburg, Germany, on April 15, and wrap up the trek at the Rock Hard Festival, Gelsenkirchen, also in Germany, on the weekend on May 14-15.

They’ll be supported by Krisiun and Hideous Divinity.

The shows will follow their upcoming North American tour which gets underway in Atlanta on February 12.

Cannibal Corpse, who launched their Amber Smashed Face ale last year, are on the road in support of 13th album A Skeletal Domain.

Cannibal Corpse 2016 European tour

Apr 15: Flensburg Roxy, Germany

Apr 16: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Apr 17: Oslo Sentralen, Norway

Apr 18: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 19: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Apr 21: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Apr 22: Tallinn Tapper, Estonia

Apr 23: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Apr 24: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Apr 25: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Apr 26: Poznan Blue Note, Poland

Apr 27: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Apr 28: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia

Apr 29: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Apr 30: Innsbruck Weekender, Austria

May 01: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

May 03: Audincourt Le Molco, France

May 04: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

May 05: Rostock Mau, Germany

May 06: Obertraubling Airport Obertraubling, Germany

May 07: Lingen Alter Schlachthof, Germany

May 08: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 10: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

May 12: Wilmington Musikzentrum, Germany

May 14: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival, Germany