Cancer Bats share animated video for Gatekeeper

Cancer Bats have released an animated video for their track Gatekeeper.

It’s the opening song on the band’s new album The Spark That Moves which was sneak-released last Friday via Bat Skull Records.

The video was directed by Stevie Gee and written by Essy May. Both worked on Mastodon’s promo for Steambreather last year.

Gee says: “Gatekeeper is one of the best tracks off the new album so I was so stoked to be making a video for it. I’ve been wanting to make a goofball violent 80s cartoon for a while so I was super happy to do that for my friends, the Cancer Bats. Hail destroyer!”

Vocalist Liam Joseph Cormier adds: “We are way too excited to release one of the greatest videos we have had the pleasure of being connected to.

“We cannot take any credit for it, Stevie Gee is the creative mastermind behind the whole thing and he drew all of it!”

As for the meaning behind the track, Cormier says it’s “about those people we have the misfortune of crossing paths with in our lives, who use lies, schemes and deceit to make their way through this world.

“Everyone has a choice and it's theirs to continue down this path that will never work out for them. They are the gatekeepers to their own future.”

In addition, Cancer Bats have announced that they’ll play a run of small shows across the UK next month – including a free show at London’s House Of Vans. Tickets for the other dates are now on sale for £5. Find details below.

Cancer Bats £5 UK tour dates

May 07: Glasgow The Attic

May 08: Manchester Star And Garter

May 09: Doncaster The Vintage Rocker Bar

May 10: Brighton The Hope And Ruin

May 11: London House Of Vans